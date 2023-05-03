9 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this May

The sheer number of concerts, festivals, and other events that pop up in Edmonton during the summer is one of our favourite parts of living in this city.

Things are heating up in a big way around here, and the number of artists making a tour stop in Edmonton is amazing to see.

From country to death metal to a massive music festival, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.

Shania Twain

Country-pop superstar Shania Twain will be making a stop in Edmonton this week as part of her Queen of Metour. You definitely won’t want to miss seeing this Canadian icon perform.

When: May 5 and 6

Where: Rogers Place

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $180.81; get them here

Disturbed

The heavy metal band Disturbed will be playing Rogers Place one day later than originally planned, thanks to Round 2 of the Oilers and Vegas Knights playoff series. Regardless, this wicked concert will definitely leave you “Down With the Sickness.”

When: May 11

Where: Rogers Place

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $61.20; get them here

The Halluci Nation and F**ked Up

Canadian hardcore punk band F**cked Up and electronic music group The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) are coming together at Union Hall for what’s guaranteed to be a high-energy event. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this one!

When: May 25

Where: Union Hall

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $41.55; get them here

The Stampeders

Famously known for their Canadian Music Hall of Fame hit “Sweet City Woman,” The Stampeders are making a stop at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton. Enjoy all of the fantastic hits that made this trio one of the mainstays of Canadian rock ‘n’ roll in the 1970s.

When: May 11

Where: Winspear Centre

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $74; get them here

The Black Dahlia Murder

If you’re a metal fan, you’ll want to check out The Black Dahlia Murder later this month. This melodic death metal band from Michigan has been previously described as one of the most popular contemporary American extreme metal bands.

When: May 22

Where: Union Hall

Time: 6 pm

Tickets: Start at $42.07; get them here

Virginia to Vegas

Coming to the Starlite Room later this month is Toronto-based Virginia to Vegas. The artist has gone gold and platinum for hits including “We Are Stars,” “Lights Out,” “Selfish,” “Just Friends,” and “Betterman.”

When: May 9

Where: The Starlite Room

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $32.32; get them here

Delta Heavy

English drum and bass duo Delta Heavy are best-known for their 2012 single “Get By.” If DNB is your thing, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

When: May 19

Where: Temple Ballroom

Time: 9 pm

Tickets: Sold out

Brray

Brray is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter from Puerto Rico and will be in the city later this month. His music blends Latin pop hooks with hip-hop, reggaeton, trap, and cumbia.

When: May 7

Where: Union Hall

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $44.64; get them here

Soundwave 2023

This massive music festival is back for 2023 with a stellar lineup. Taking place inside World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall, you’ll feel like you’re at a beach party while enjoying this massive electronic dance music and rap festival.

When: May 21

Where: World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall

Tickets: Start at $89; get them here