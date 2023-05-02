Fire ban issued for Edmonton to "slow intense outdoor fires"

A fire ban has been issued for Edmonton as Alberta swelters under high temperatures that have aided in sparking wildfires in the area.

The ban prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits and cooking stoves, and BBQs that use fuels such as wood and briquettes. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

“There is a heightened fire risk in natural areas in early spring and caution is absolutely necessary,” says David Lazenby, acting fire chief, in a news release.

“Carelessly discarded smoking materials can have an especially devastating effect during these dry and windy conditions.”

Anyone who does not comply with the terms of the ban may be subject to fines or charges if the activity causes a safety issue. A resultant fine may also include costs for emergency services.

“The safety of Edmontonians is our number one priority, and we ask for your support,” Lazenby added. “The fire risk in Edmonton is manageable if everyone follows the proper precautions to ensure fire safety and prevention.”

As of April 30, Edmonton has seen 185 brush, grass, or wildland fires of varying sizes this year. Six of these fires have posed threats to nearby structures.