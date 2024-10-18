EventsHalloweenShoppingCurated

Top spots to find a Halloween costume in Edmonton this year

Oct 18 2024, 4:25 pm
@spirithalloween/Instagram

Nothing is worse than the mad rush to find a Halloween costume at the last minute, but we’ve got you covered, Edmonton.

From gently used costumes to brand-new ones fresh out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party or a casual night filled with candy and horror movies.

If you’re feeling a little adventurous, try to tackle an Edmonton-themed Halloween costume. It’ll surely be a hit.

Value Village

 

A perfect spot if you are looking for a DIY Halloween, Value Village low-key transforms into a Halloween haven. There are plenty of new and used costumes, along with tons of accessories, masks, and wigs. There are five stores scattered throughout Edmonton, along with a location in surrounding Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

Address: Various locations
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 8 pm

Instagram

Goodwill

Popping in at a Goodwill is usually more of a treat than a trick, with costumes galore. There are five locations in Edmonton, with an additional two in the surrounding area of St. Albert and Sherwood Park. While you’re there, maybe grab a few items to decorate your pad. There’s so much to be had!

Address: Various locations
Hours: Hours vary by location

Instagram

The Theatre Garage

 

The Theatre Garage is your go-to spot for high-quality costume rentals and makeup supplies. There are classic Halloween costume rentals, but also fur suits, gowns, superhero suits, and zombie looks. There are also some neat latex masks and so many makeup opportunities to really make you stand out this Halloween.

Address: 3711 98th Street, Edmonton
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Instagram

Halloween Alley

 

One visit to Halloween Alley and you’ll surely bring the fright to any Halloween party you hit up. There are dozens of costumes to peruse, and they will almost certainly provide some inspiration for what you want to dress up as if you are unsure.

Address: Various locations
Hours: Various hours

Instagram

Spirit Halloween

 

When that Spirit Halloween store opens in your town, you know it’s game on! The stores are never a letdown, bringing with them spooky, gory, cute, and fun costumes. It’s a perfect spot to find a costume related to iconic TV and movie characters. There are three Spirit Halloween stores in Edmonton this year, along with one in Sherwood Park.

Address: Various locations
Hours: Various hours

Instagram

PetSmart

 

We must include some spooky looks for the four-legged friends in our lives, right? PetSmart has cute and comfortable costumes for dogs, cats, hamsters, and everything in between. It’s a prime spot for pet Halloween costumes in Edmonton.

Address: Various stores
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 9 pm; and Sundays, 10 am to 7 pm

Instagram

