The City of Edmonton is hiring and many jobs have six-digit salaries

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs this October, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City has countless jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, with some providing outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from transit operators to communications advisors to data scientists.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Negotiations and policy consultant

Who should apply: Motivated self-starters with solid teamwork skills, in-depth knowledge of labour relations, and experience in collective bargaining. Applicants should have a strategic mindset, political awareness, and the ability to develop, implement, and support labour policies while fostering respectful, inclusive collaboration.

Salary: $76,660 to $109,514 per year

Communications advisor

Who should apply: This temporary role is ideal for individuals with strong strategic thinking, communication skills, and experience managing sensitive information. Applicants should excel in developing communication plans for labour relations, collective bargaining, and crisis management while fostering positive employee experiences and ensuring clear messaging for internal and external audiences.

Salary: $91,072 to $114,758 per year

Public service representative

Who should apply: This role is ideal for customer service-oriented people who can effectively handle public inquiries, service requests, and complaints related to waste management. Applicants should be skilled in managing databases, processing service notifications, and collaborating with teams to improve support center operations.

Salary: $56,520 to $70,872 per year

LRT cleaner

Who should apply: This role is ideal for those who can perform thorough cleaning and light maintenance of LRT vehicles and facilities, focusing on safety and service. Applicants should be detail-oriented, reliable, and able to work independently while contributing to a respectful and inclusive environment.

Salary: $45,649 to $53,755 per year

Health services manager

Who should apply: This role is ideal for leaders passionate about creating safe, inclusive workplaces and promoting employee well-being. Applicants should have experience managing multidisciplinary teams, developing health programs, and aligning occupational health initiatives with corporate strategies and emerging needs.

Salary: $89,766 to $128,237 per year

Homelessness project coordinator

Who should apply: This role is ideal for individuals experienced in project management, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement, with a focus on homelessness prevention and affordable housing. Applicants should have strong skills in developing training, managing budgets, and using evidence-based practices to effectively implement the City’s Homelessness and Housing Service Plan.

Salary: $41.17 to $51.44 per hour

Festival and events liaison

Who should apply: This role is ideal for individuals skilled in event coordination, stakeholder collaboration, and navigating city services to support festivals and large-scale events. Applicants should excel in planning, communication, and problem-solving, with a passion for enhancing community vibrancy through seamless event execution.

Salary: $85,038 to $106,761 per year

Garage foreperson

Who should apply: This role is ideal for individuals with strong leadership and fleet management experience, and is focused on optimizing maintenance processes and minimizing downtime. Applicants should excel in collaboration, process improvement, and KPI tracking to ensure the efficient operation and longevity of the City’s fleet assets.

Salary: $108,580 per year

