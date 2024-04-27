"Just the drama": Oilers' Kane gives sarcastic response following big game

The Edmonton Oilers needed a big performance from Evander Kane last night, and they got just that.

The 32-year-old was fantastic in last night’s Game 3 win over the LA Kings, scoring a goal and an assist in the 6-1 win. He also dropped the gloves in the third period to cap off the Gordie Howe hat trick.

Earlier this week, there was a ton of noise surrounding Kane after an Oilers media member criticized him for bringing too much drama to the team. While the reaction from the fan base was mixed, the rugged winger disagreed with the sentiment and replied very sarcastically when asked what allowed him to raise his performance in the postseason.

“Just the drama of it all,” Kane remarked. “It just brings the best out of me.”

Kane has had a reputation in the past for wearing out his welcome, but as Oilers fans have seen when at his best, he is a very effective player. That was exactly the case last night, and it is all the more impressive given that he admitted before the playoffs began that he had been battling a sports hernia injury for some time.

Kane responds to Spec’s question in the best way possible The smirk by Hyman, the laughter in the back. This is an all timer by Kane😂 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3VrCykQkrK — Welcome To Oil Country (@Oil_Country_) April 27, 2024

With last night’s win, the Oilers have taken a 2-1 series lead. They have scored goals in bunches so far, putting 17 goals past Cam Talbot so far. That said, the Kings are a resilient group, as the Oilers have learned in each of their past two playoff series, meaning this one is far from over. Game 4 will take place tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 8:30 pm MT.