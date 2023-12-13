New traffic delays expected to fix Whitemud overpass hit by excavator this summer

An Edmonton city councillor says more traffic delays are in the cards in the effort to fix a Whitemud overpass that was struck by an excavator this summer.

Councillor Andrew Knack posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday providing an update on the damage that was done to parts of the intersection at Anthony Henday Drive and the Whitemud in southeast Edmonton in June.

Knack stated that the consulting engineer confirmed the damage was caused by a high-load impact on the bottom flange of the girder. The impact created damage to the flange, which caused it to distort, attaching a photo showing the distortion.

The damage has also extended into the brace supports to the girder, reducing their capacity to support. Two images showing that damage were also released.

“The damage is isolated to a specific section and the lane closure ensures this remains the case. The girder and brace supports require repair before the road lane above the damaged girder can safely reopen,” Knack’s post stated.

“While the outward-facing damage does not appear to be significant, the damage has put the girder and brace supports in a vulnerable state, where loading (from vehicles) could exacerbate the issue beyond a timely repair. Intermittent closures will be required on Stony Plain Road as the repair work proceeds. The other three lanes on the bridge are safe to travel on and do not require a closure.”

In a bid to reduce time on closures, aesthetic painting and non-critical repairs may have to be postponed.

Traffic detour details