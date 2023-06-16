News

Anthony Henday and Whitemud are closed after a truck hit the overpass

Allison Stephen
Jun 16 2023, 8:02 pm
TRexMD780/Twitter │ Eric Buermeyer/Shutterstock

Parts of the intersection at Anthony Henday Drive and the Whitemud in southeast Edmonton could be closed for a while after a pretty serious crash involving construction equipment and the highway overpass.

Both the northbound and southbound ramps from Anthony Henday Drive onto Whitemud Drive are closed due to damage from a bridge strike by equipment, according to 511 Alberta.

A post to Twitter of the collision shows a pretty good chunk of the overpass was taken out by the impact.

The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed. 511 Alberta recommends people find an alternate route for the time being.

