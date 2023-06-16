Anthony Henday and Whitemud are closed after a truck hit the overpass

Parts of the intersection at Anthony Henday Drive and the Whitemud in southeast Edmonton could be closed for a while after a pretty serious crash involving construction equipment and the highway overpass.

Both the northbound and southbound ramps from Anthony Henday Drive onto Whitemud Drive are closed due to damage from a bridge strike by equipment, according to 511 Alberta.

NB Anthony Henday Dr ramp to EB Whitemud/ SB Anthony Henday Dr ramp to WB Whitemud – CLOSED – Use alternate routes. (12:34 pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 16, 2023

A post to Twitter of the collision shows a pretty good chunk of the overpass was taken out by the impact.

Mistakes were made…. Needless to say the exit off Whitemud onto the Anthony Henday going North, East leg of the Henday, is closed. Possibly for a very long time while they fix that bridge as it is damaged all the way through to the road above.#yeg#oops pic.twitter.com/0woeoQ9jam — TRexMD (@TRexMD780) June 16, 2023

The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed. 511 Alberta recommends people find an alternate route for the time being.