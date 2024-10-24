There may not be a more divisive ex-Edmonton Oilers player than Jesse Puljujarvi.

Though he was traded from the team at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, many fans still keep tabs on the Finnish forward as he now carves out a spot for himself on the Pittsburgh Penguins, either out of love or out of contempt.

He was not your typical NHL player, showing off a goofier side of the game with his notorious tongue or his affinity for pizza. On the ice, he was a skilled player who earned his way into being a fourth-overall pick for the Oilers back in the 2016 draft.

Yet, despite that, a combination of injuries and poor play stunted his ability to live up to those draft aspirations in the city. There were stretches where his skill would shine, but even longer stretches where he would be next to invisible.

Daily Hive was able to get an exclusive interview with Puljujarvi ahead of tomorrow’s game, where he said that he looks back on his time with the Oilers fondly.

“I’m excited to play my first game against the Oilers,” Puljujarvi said with his trademark smile. “Lot of memories, played my first game, over 300 games, so there’s a lot of memories.

“Good games, bad games. It was really good to be part of the Oilers.”

Puljujarvi is off to a great start with the Penguins this season, notching a goal and five assists in seven games. He will be facing off against his former Oilers squad on Friday night for the first time in his career.

He wasn’t able to play until halfway through last season as he rehabbed a nagging hip injury. This was the first summer in a while where an injury wasn’t holding him back.

“It’s been a long journey for me, coming back from big surgery and a long rehab,” Puljujarvi said. “This summer was really big for me because I didn’t have to do rehab. I was able to train.

“That was good for me and the balance and stability for my body. Now I’m more ready to play good hockey.”

Jesse Puljujarvi back on Rogers Place ice in preparation for tomorrow’s game against #Oilers pic.twitter.com/mBAukwrTM1 — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) October 24, 2024

One of his most memorable moments with the Oilers came in during the 2021 season when he posted an iconic photo of himself in Elk Island National Park with a bison. It earned him the nickname of the “Bison King” with Oilers fans.

Unfortunately, it’s a name that hasn’t been able to stick with his ventures with the Carolina Hurricanes and now the Penguins.

“[I’ve heard Bison King] in Calgary, not in the US,” Puljujarvi said. “In Calgary, a couple of times.”

Some days just seem heavier than others… and then you see Jesse Puljujarvi's face light up like a Christmas tree because his dog tracked down a bison.#yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/9ON4XMvPA5 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 1, 2021

He won’t be making another visit to Elk Island while he’s here in Edmonton due to time constraints. Puljujarvi did, however, mention that he met up with someone he knew in Calgary who works for the clothing store Henry Singer, where he will pick up a few new suits.

Tomorrow will also be the first time he has played on the other side of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Finn admits it won’t be an easy matchup, but it will be exciting for him.

“It’s gonna be hard,” Puljujarvi admitted. “Couple world best players, so we have to be really ready to play hard.”

There will almost certainly be a tribute video for the big Finn during Friday night’s game against the Penguins. While his time with the Oilers may not have ended the way anybody wanted, he remains one of the easiest players to root for.