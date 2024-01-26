Corey Perry to make Oilers debut on new-look third line

Corey Perry will make his Edmonton Oilers debut tomorrow.

Perry, who was recently signed to a one-year, $775,000 deal by the Oilers, has been practicing with the team as of late in order to work his way back into game shape. There was speculation that his debut would come tomorrow afternoon versus the Nashville Predators, and that will indeed be the case based on line combinations at practice this morning.

Corey Perry will make his Oilers debut tomorrow afternoon on the third line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/ItDifZaV6n — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) January 26, 2024



As mentioned by Oilers insider Tony Brar, Perry will start on a line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod. This will drop Connor Brown down from the third to fourth line and will likely result in Sam Gagner coming out of the lineup. This was expected to be the case, as Gagner’s role in the bottom six is hurt by the fact that he doesn’t kill penalties.

Though it may take the 38-year-0ld Perry some time to get comfortable in his new surroundings, he told reporters at his introductory press conference that he has been skating four to five times a week since his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks. Prior to his contract being terminated in Chicago, he had four goals, nine points, and 12 penalty minutes in 16 games.

Perry will be hoping that his presence doesn’t disrupt things, as he is joining a team that is currently riding a 15-game winning streak. Should they beat the Predators in tomorrow afternoon’s affair, they will tie the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history. While it remains to be seen how the new fit will play out, adding Perry to an already dangerous Oilers team helps solidify them even further as a Stanley Cup contender.