Ex-Oilers fan favourite Maroon traded to a Cup contender once again

Ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon will have an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for a fourth time in his career.

The Minnesota Wild traded Maroon to the Boston Bruins this morning in exchange for what is believed to be a late-round pick.

Believe a conditional late-round pick https://t.co/dM9LDMtesR — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024

Maroon was acquired by the Oilers late in the 2015-16 season, and played a big role in their 2016-17 season which saw them snap an 11-year playoff drought. The ‘Big Rig’ played alongside Connor McDavid that season, scoring a career-high 27 goals and 42 points. He added another three goals and eight points in 13 playoff outings.

Maroon wound up being traded by the Oilers to the New Jersey Devils the very next season. He joined the St. Louis Blues as a free agent in 2018-19, where he was able to win his first-ever Stanley Cup. He then moved on to the Tampa Bay Lightning and won two more Cups over the following two seasons.

The Lightning chose to move on from Maroon this past summer, trading him to the Wild for a 2024 seventh-round pick. In 49 games this season he managed four goals and 16 points, and will look to continue to add some secondary offence to a Bruins team who currently sits second in the Atlantic Division with a 37-13-15 record.

With the Wild on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, there has been talk for some time that Maroon would be moved. Several teams were said to have interest, with some speculation the Oilers may have even considered him. At the end, it was the Bruins who were able to scoop him up, and in doing so have added a player who is said to be great in the locker room and brings plenty of winning experience.