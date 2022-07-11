6 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 11 to 17

Summer is here and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.

This week has some of the city’s favourite summer food events, looking to rival all of the excitement that’s going on at the Calgary Stampede right now.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

Dave Robert, from Rare Drams — Whiskies of Scotland will be the host of this scotch tasting. This two-hour event will include six scotch tasting samples and handpicked food pairings.

When: Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 pm

Where: 8620 53rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

An unbeatable way to get out and meet people, this guided tour stops at three popular cocktail spots in YEG. You’ll get the chance to try some of the best cocktails on the menu, and in the city, paired with selected bar snacks.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 3 pm to 5 pm

Where: 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $96.49

Don’t be nervous about this one. At worst, it’s a fun happy hour, and at best, you meet your soulmate, so no pressure. Think casual, carefree, and enjoyable, and that’s it.

The $10 ticket comes with a drink ticket so this is basically a free event!

When: Friday, July 15, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: On The Rocks – 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $10

This isn’t couples competing against each other (which would still be fun), but couples competing against other couples.

The couple with the most points at the end of the 60 minutes will take home the grand prize. Not only that, but you’ll have free credits for the entire hour to play to your heart’s desire.

Grab some drinks and bring your competitive edge.

When: Thursday, July 14, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street, Edmonton

Price: $12.20