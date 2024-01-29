Epcor issues mandatory non-essential water ban in Edmonton

Epcor has issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use due to a pump issue at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant, which has halted water distribution from one of the region’s two water treatment plants.

The non-essential water use ban is in place for residents and businesses in Edmonton and surrounding communities supplied with Epcor water, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, and Fort Saskatchewan, to “eliminate non-essential water use.”

According to Epcor, at around 2 am on January 29, there was a failure in the distribution pumping equipment systems that move water from the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant into the water distribution system.

The Rossdale Water Treatment Plant remains operational but cannot adequately supply the entire service area with typical water consumption, Epcor said.

Epcor asks residents to conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths and turning off the tap while brushing their teeth or shaving.

“Please delay laundry and hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes. Every drop helps.”

Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are asked to halt their water use. Businesses that use water to deliver a life-sustaining product or service for people, animals and plants are exempt.

Other exemptions include businesses such as hospitals and restaurants that must use water to meet health code standards.

Epcor says there is no impact on the quality of drinking water, and it continues to apply all resources to ensure water quality remains safe.

“These are difficult circumstances, and Epcor understands the significance of this impact to residents and businesses, and we appreciate the cooperation of the public.”

It is not known when water service from the E.L. Smith treatment plant will be restored, and restriction measures will be in place until the repair is completed, Epcor said.