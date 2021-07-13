Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Edmonton, with high temperatures lasting through to the weekend, so don’t put those fans away just yet.

Daytime highs of 29°C or hotter combined with overnight lows of 14°C or warmer are expected to continue through to Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the peak of the heat is forecasted for Wednesday with a daytime high of 32°C.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.

The warning comes on the heels of a historic heat wave that swept over much of western Canada, shattering record high temperatures in Alberta and British Columbia.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.