Election day is getting closer. Are you looking to cast your ballot? Here are the Elections Canada voting spots in Edmonton.

There are seven Elections Canada offices in Edmonton, and more than 500 across Canada. You can vote at any one of them before Tuesday, September 14, 6 pm. You will vote using the special ballot process.

Voting at any Elections Canada office is an option if you cannot go to your assigned polling station in your riding during advance polls or on election day.

All locations are open from 9 am to 9 pm Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm Saturday and noon to 4 pm on Sunday.

The locations in Edmonton are as follows:

Place 123

12315 Stony Plain Road North-West, Suite 100

Edmonton AB

12315 Stony Plain Road North-West, Suite 100 Edmonton AB Edmonton EXPO Center

7515 118 Avenue North-West, Suite 301

Edmonton

7515 118 Avenue North-West, Suite 301 Edmonton Plaza 50

8170 50 Street North-West, Suite 305

Edmonton

8170 50 Street North-West, Suite 305 Edmonton Elections Canada

13528 Fort Road North-West

Edmonton

13528 Fort Road North-West Edmonton Delta Square Developments Ltd.

17311 103 Avenue

Edmonton

17311 103 Avenue Edmonton Mill Woods Town Centre

2331 66 Street North-West, Suite 203

Edmonton

2331 66 Street North-West, Suite 203 Edmonton Elections Canada

6048 Currents Drive North-West

Edmonton

To find your assigned advance or election day polling station in your riding, check your voter information card or click this link to find your electoral district.

The 2021 federal election will be held on Monday, September 20.