Looking to cast your ballot? Here are the Elections Canada voting spots in Edmonton
Election day is getting closer. Are you looking to cast your ballot? Here are the Elections Canada voting spots in Edmonton.
There are seven Elections Canada offices in Edmonton, and more than 500 across Canada. You can vote at any one of them before Tuesday, September 14, 6 pm. You will vote using the special ballot process.
- See also:
Voting at any Elections Canada office is an option if you cannot go to your assigned polling station in your riding during advance polls or on election day.
All locations are open from 9 am to 9 pm Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm Saturday and noon to 4 pm on Sunday.
The locations in Edmonton are as follows:
- Place 123
12315 Stony Plain Road North-West, Suite 100
Edmonton AB
- Edmonton EXPO Center
7515 118 Avenue North-West, Suite 301
Edmonton
- Plaza 50
8170 50 Street North-West, Suite 305
Edmonton
- Elections Canada
13528 Fort Road North-West
Edmonton
- Delta Square Developments Ltd.
17311 103 Avenue
Edmonton
- Mill Woods Town Centre
2331 66 Street North-West, Suite 203
Edmonton
- Elections Canada
6048 Currents Drive North-West
Edmonton
To find your assigned advance or election day polling station in your riding, check your voter information card or click this link to find your electoral district.
The 2021 federal election will be held on Monday, September 20.