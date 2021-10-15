Here's what you need to know for Election Day in Edmonton

Election Day is fast approaching in Edmonton, and if you haven’t cast your ballot yet, Monday is your last chance to do so.

The advance vote period officially ended with over 127,000 ballots cast by over 63,500 voters. For comparison, there were over 23,000 voters during the same period in 2017, the city said in a news release.

Edmontonians can vote on Monday, October 18 from 9 am to 8 pm at one of 212 voting stations across the city.

Voters are encouraged to check out edmonton.ca/wheretovote to find their voting station. Once stations open, the newly launched wait-time feature will help voters plan ahead by providing an estimate of wait times at voting stations.

Edmontonians are eligible to vote if they are at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Edmonton on Election Day.

Voters must bring acceptable identification with their name and residential address. That can be an Alberta Driver’s Licence or Alberta Identification Card. Electronic or printed bills to provide proof of a current residential address are also accepted.

Masks will be mandatory as per current public health measures.

In addition, Edmonton Transit Service will suspend transit fare collection on Election Day to make access to voting stations more convenient for Edmontonians.