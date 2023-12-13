Edmonton's Metro Line will be closed later this week

The Metro Line in Edmonton will be closed later this week for testing and integration of Phase One of the Metro Line Northwest Extension.

On the weekend of December 16 and 17, only the following stations will be accessible via the Capital Line:

Churchill

Central

Bay/Enterprise Square

Corona

Government Centre

University and Health Science/Jubilee

“Testing is required to prepare for the opening of the new NAIT/Blatchford Market station which could occur in late December,” the City of Edmonton said.

“During testing, motorists at the Princess Elizabeth Avenue intersection may experience minor traffic delays from the LRT gates being down for longer than usual. Onsite road signage will notify motorists of the delays.”

The last Metro Line train will leave NAIT after midnight at 12:45 am on December 16 and will start running again at 5:57 am on December 18.

To support service to stations only served by the Metro Line, an LRT replacement bus service will run between Churchill and NAIT stations every 15 minutes for the entire weekend.

Riders can catch LRT replacement buses at any of the bus stops marked with blue signs that say “LRT Replacement.”

Click here for a full list of the locations.

Capital Line and Valley Line Southeast will continue to run on their regular weekend schedule.

The new permanent NAIT/Blatchford Market station is located in NAIT’s developing lands and will provide central access to NAIT’s growing campus.

It has a longer platform than the current temporary NAIT station, increasing service capacity from three-car trains on the Metro Line up to five-car trains — something the City said intends to accommodate peak service and ridership growth.