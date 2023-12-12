UCP announces $8M+ to hire 50 cops for Edmonton's high crime areas

Alberta’s government is spending over $8 million to help the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) recruit, train, and deploy 50 new police officers who will be “strategically placed in high-crime areas.”

In a statement, the province said funding will help pay for police officers’ salaries and benefits, as well as equipment such as vehicles, uniforms, radios, and body-worn cameras.

“Due to rising acts of violence, the government is taking direct action to keep Edmontonians safe,” a news release from the province said.

The $8.3 million in funding includes:

$4.5 million for officer salaries and benefits

$2.5 million for one-time costs like vehicles, uniforms, radios and workstations

$850,000 for ongoing technology costs

$500,000 for one-time recruitment expansion efforts

Officers will be deployed to high-crime areas, including transit centres and the downtown core, which will see an increased police presence, the province said.

“These are much-needed resources, and though hiring and training will take time before officers hit city streets, we know their presence will accelerate our existing efforts,” stated EPS chief Dale McFee.

The funding announcement builds on other actions the government has taken, including a pilot project to team Alberta Sheriffs with EPS officers, adding more local positions to the Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit, and a $5 million grant to improve safety on the city’s transit network.