An Edmonton bus company is facing 233 safety-related charges

Officers with Edmonton Police’s Commercial Vehicles Investigations Unit (CVIU) have laid 233 charges against Alberta North Transportation Ltd., a bus company, after an investigation into operational records going back six months.

The private company has been ordered to appear in court for several violations, including not having trip inspections, Commercial Vehicle Inspection Program (CVIP) inspections, log books and Safety Fitness Certificates, police said.

The charges amount to $108,000 in fines.

“These vehicles were used to transport large groups of people on private excursions, including students on school trips, to places like Drumheller, Jasper and Lake Louise,” said Constable James Kendrick in a statement.

“The CVIU will continue to work diligently to ensure these heavy, commercial vehicles are street legal and road worthy before a single passenger boards.”

As a result of the investigation, Alberta North Transportation was served with an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on January 9, 2024.

Officers in the CVIU conduct commercial vehicle enforcement under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), a non-profit organization comprised of vehicle safety officials and industry representatives across North America.