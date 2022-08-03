We love a good deal, and right now you can visit two of Edmonton’s biggest attractions for the price of one. Hello, savings!

For a limited time, when you visit either the TELUS World of Science in Edmonton or Fort Edmonton Park and buy a regular admission, you will receive one free-in-kind admission to the other attraction.

“This program represents a great opportunity for families to explore two of the best attractions the city has to offer, for one low price,” said Darren Dalgleish, president & CEO of Fort Edmonton Management Company, in a news release.

“Fort Edmonton Park is not just a highlight of Edmonton; it is a world-class history museum that shares the Science Centre’s passion for engaging with Albertans. Both our facilities invite guests to become inspired while they explore, learn, and play,” said Alan Nursall, president & CEO at TELUS World of Science – Edmonton.

You can purchase your admission tickets online or in person at either facility.

For in-person transactions, simply provide your receipt dated between August 2 and September 5, 2022, at the other attraction.

For online transactions, visit the box office for a voucher for the other attraction.