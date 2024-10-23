Feel like a zombie? Edmontonians share tips on getting out of a rut

As the seasons change and the days get shorter and shorter, there’s no better time than now to check in on your loved ones and take stock of your own life and mental health.

In a city as far north as Edmonton, it’s especially important to take care of your mental health during the winter months and find fulfilling ways to pass the time.

One Edmontonian on Reddit has received hundreds of supportive tips and messages after writing about feeling like a “zombie” who goes to work for eight hours, sits in traffic on the way home, makes dinner, goes to bed, and then repeats the routine for five days.

The more than 300 responses ranged from people suggesting finding new activities to help break up the week to others who believed making changes to shorten the commute time would help. Others said they could relate to being in a “zombie” state.

What are some ways you have found to make the workweek more enjoyable? Let us know in the comments.