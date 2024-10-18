VentureMoney

"Surviving, not thriving": Edmontonians discuss how they're handling expenses

Oct 18 2024, 7:09 pm
Kmpzzz/Shutterstock

From the housing market to the grocery store, it’s no secret that life in Canada is pretty expensive these days. But if there’s one silver lining, it’s that we still support each other.

Edmontonians are discussing their personal experiences with their finances amid the current cost-of-living situation, offering each other helpful guidance, and expressing gratitude for what they have in a thread on Reddit.

YEG has seen rent prices climb faster than many places in Canada this year, and everything from utilities to insurance to food continues to gnaw into people’s pockets.

A user on r/Edmonton asked others how they were doing financially, and hundreds chimed in to comment within hours. Responses ranged from those who felt comfortable despite rising living costs to those who admitted they were hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

How are you guys doing financially?
byu/kyleeec inEdmonton

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

What have your expenses in Edmonton looked like lately? Let us know in the comments.

