A town in northern Alberta may soon ban pride flags and crosswalks, with residents heading to vote on the topic in early December.
The topic came up last month at a special meeting held by the Town of Barrhead, located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, after over 10% of the town’s population signed a petition demanding a bylaw be drafted on the issue.
Town of Barrhead councillors decided at their October 8 meeting that residents will head to the polls on the plebiscite on the Neutral Space Bylaw, accepting an administration recommendation.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Town of Barrhead stated that the municipality initially approved the painting of the 2SLGBTQIA+ crosswalk for the past two years and a disability pride crosswalk this year in public spaces.
“A portion of the community does not feel these representations are necessary in these spaces. Under the Municipal Government Act, when a valid petition is presented, as in this case, the municipality is legally required to draft a bylaw, pass first reading, and either enact the bylaw or hold a plebiscite to let the public decide. Council has opted to let the Town residents vote. As a government body, we are bound by these rules and must respect the democratic process,” it added.
The town added that based on the gathered information, the cost of holding a municipal plebiscite is approximately $5,000 to $7,000.
Earlier this year, the residents of another Alberta town, Westlock, voted in favour of forbidding the town from flying non-governmental flags on municipal flagpoles or painting local crosswalks in a manner other than in a white, laddered pattern.