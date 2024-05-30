Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Edmontonians are sharing their rent increases and it's nerve-wracking

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 30 2024, 5:33 pm
Edmontonians are sharing their rent increases and it's nerve-wracking
Tattoboo/Shutterstock | fizkes/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that the cost of rent is rising in Edmonton. With lease renewals coming up for many renters in 2024, Edmontonians are taking to online forums to discuss their experience with increasing costs.

According to a recent report from Rentals.ca, rental prices in Edmonton have been rising faster than almost anywhere else in Canada. The average cost of a one-bedroom in the city is $1,353, a 16.4% increase compared to last year.

A variety of factors have contributed to rising housing costs, including an influx of new residents from other parts of Canada and higher interest rates bringing up the cost of borrowing.

Hundreds of Edmontonians chimed in on Reddit to share their lease renewal experiences, from those claiming they are fortunate to see little to no increases to those who are facing steep hikes, forcing them to make tough decisions.

How much has your rent increased the past year?
byu/Fishpiggy inEdmonton

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

How much has your rent increased in Edmonton this year? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop