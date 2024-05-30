Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some jobs offer six-figure salaries

If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search, as a number of counties close to Edmonton are hiring.

Counties around the Edmonton area are hiring for a variety of professional and hands-on positions, some of which offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. Jobs: The county is currently hiring for a community peace officer, a fleet and facilities manager, and a right-of-way management coordinator.

More: Learn more on its website.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park. Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 positions, including a payroll specialist, development officer, and legal assistant, among other roles.

More: Learn more on its website.

Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a platoon chief, municipal engineer, paid-on-call firefighter, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.