Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some jobs offer six-figure salaries

If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search, as a number of counties close to Edmonton are hiring.
Counties around the Edmonton area are hiring for a variety of professional and hands-on positions, some of which offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Parkland County
- Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.
- Jobs: The county is currently hiring for a community peace officer, a fleet and facilities manager, and a right-of-way management coordinator.
- Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 positions, including a payroll specialist, development officer, and legal assistant, among other roles.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Leduc County
- Who: Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a platoon chief, municipal engineer, paid-on-call firefighter, and more.
- Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Sturgeon County
- Who: Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a peace officer, conservation program coordinator, and a manager of planning and development services.
- Perks: Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, and team bonding.
- More: Learn more on its website.