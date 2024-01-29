Edmontonians can't stop talking about this morning's gorgeous sunrise

Edmontonians were treated to a stunning sunrise today, and the internet has been flooding with colourful photos of the event all morning.
The sky turned into vibrant shades of red, pink, blue, and orange, with unique waves and textures rippling through the clouds.
Edmontonians took to every social media platform to share photos they snapped from their neighbourhoods, and it looked like the magical event blanketed the sky above most of the city.
WOW epic Alberta sunrise.
It really got the internet talking — what an incredible way to start the week!
Incredible Sunrise In Castle Downs Right Now!
Alberta is definitely known for its skies, from sunsets and sunrises to breathtaking northern lights displays. It’s mornings like this that make it easy to be grateful for living in the Prairie province.
