You could own a $5.5M mansion in Edmonton that sits on two acres of land

How would you like to live on more than two acres of land in one of Edmonton’s most exclusive communities? Well, you can, but it won’t be cheap.

This home, located at 19103 Ellerslie Road SW, is within the Hendricks Estate area of Keswick and is listed on the market for $5,499,990.

It was built in 2006, and what sets this home apart from others is the impressive amount of land it sits on, nestled along Edmonton’s River Valley.

“Offering more than 2 acres of the finest living. Elegantly woven between the river valley and Windermere G&CC to create an unparalleled setting,” reads the listing.

This house boasts more than 7,000 square feet of “carefully crafted” living space, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Panoramic views to the back offer stunning scenes of the golf course and the North Saskatchewan River.

The main floor features a living room, breakfast nook, formal dining room, a massive kitchen space, and the primary suite, where you’ll find an oversized ensuite and walk-through closet.

As you enter, you’re welcomed by stonework carried to the upper level.

“A property that can only be fully appreciated in person.”

Upstairs, you’ll find a second living room with even more stunning year-round views and two additional bedrooms.

On the lower level, you’ll find a secondary kitchen and two more bedrooms, each with its own bathrooms. Your friends and family will sure love staying here when they visit!

Even better, the walkout basement leads you straight to the patio, where you can soak in this beautiful backyard retreat.

Would you buy this house for $5.5 million? Let us know in the comments.