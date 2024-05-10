Edmonton set to kick off weekend with temperatures not hit since 1989

Edmonton is getting a massive dose of summer to kick off the weekend today, with temperatures not seen in 35 years.

After a rainy week, the mercury is predicted to hit 27°C today, with highs on Saturday and Sunday hovering above 20°C. It’s one of the warmest weekends we’ve had in 2024 so far, and we can hear the patios on Whyte Avenue calling our name.

Stephen Berg, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), dished on when the last time Edmonton saw a May 10 come close to or hit 27°C.

Edmonton last saw the temperature hit near 27°C on May 10 back in 1989, when the city experienced 26.8°C.

The record high for May 10 in Edmonton was set in 1976 when the thermometer reached a whopping 28.3°C.

“It’s a warm weekend, that’s for sure,” Berg added, with a slight dip in temperatures in the cards for early next week.

You might also like: Oilers send Shaq personalized Hyman jersey and seven-foot-hockey stick

https://dailyhive.com/edmonton/barndominium-strathcona-county

14 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 10 to 12

Come Monday, ECCC is predicting rain with a high of 14°C followed by more showers through the week.

So, grab your sunscreen and get ready to hit the patio! Check out our roundup of the best things to do around Edmonton this weekend, and enjoy the warmth before the rain falls!