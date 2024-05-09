Oilers send Shaq personalized Hyman jersey and seven-foot-hockey stick

While it may have happened through bizarre circumstances, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal appears to be firmly on the Edmonton Oilers bandwagon. Allow us to explain…

As Oilers forward Zach Hyman continues to light the lamp, one of his nicknames has resurfaced over the past few weeks. It all started when former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that Hyman was called “Shaq Hyman” during his time in the AHL due to his knack for getting into the blue paint.

Then, the real Shaq (O’Neal), who now works for TNT, has gotten to know the NHL on TNT panel and recently made an appearance on a “Shaq Hyman” segment, imitating the Edmonton forward’s net-front tendencies.

Shaq’s hockey persona returned to the studio during Round 1 as the 7-foot-1 analyst emerged from backstage wearing a hockey helmet and two skateboards strapped to his feet.

SHAQ HYMAN IS BACK IN THE @NHL_on_TNT STUDIO ON "SKATES" 😭 pic.twitter.com/uXnk5K8TRz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 1, 2024

The Oilers organization recently responded to the unexpected acknowledgements by sending Shaq an “extra, extra, extra large” jersey signed by Hyman, which he showed off proudly on Wednesday night’s broadcast.

“Oh my god. Zach, I love you brother,” the 52-year-old exclaimed while opening the gift.

In addition, the team’s equipment manager made Shaq a custom hockey stick suitable for his giant frame.

When @ZachHyman & the #Oilers equipment staff saw @SHAQ embracing his "Shaq Hyman" persona on @NHL_On_TNT, they sent the @NBA legend an extra, extra, extra, extra large signed jersey plus a custom stick suitable for a seven-footer! pic.twitter.com/Zgvebdwj3a — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 9, 2024

Perhaps building off a season that saw him net a career-high 54 goals, or maybe garnering some extra motivation from his biggest (literally) fan, Hyman has been dynamite in the playoffs so far, netting nine goals and one assist over a six-game span.

He’ll get the chance to bump those numbers up again as Edmonton tries to tie the score in their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks. Game 2 is set for Friday at 8 pm MT/7 pm PT.