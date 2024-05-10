This stunning $1.5M barndominum near Edmonton has its own golf green

Your next property could be a stunning barndominium that perfectly combines work and living space, but it’ll cost you.

This barndominium, located at #54 53156 Range Road 213 in Strathcona County, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms on 13.86 acres and has been listed on the market for $1,499,998.

You might wonder, what on earth is a barndominium? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

A barndominium is a type of residential structure that combines a barn and a condominium. They’re popular with people who want to live in a rural or agricultural setting, with their home and workshop or storage space under one roof.

If you’re seeking an active life, or need a large workspace, then this is the home for you!

The property is spectacular, featuring an oversized attached garage with enough room for toys, RV’s and equipment.

“This home is stunning with vaulted ceilings and windows surrounding this open concept home, allowing amazing natural light with views out to your 2000 sq ft wrap-around patio!” the real estate listing says.

“13.86 acres of land for whatever hobbies/animals you have, plus a golf green!”

The main level includes a massive chef’s kitchen with an island, upgraded appliances, a walk-in butler’s pantry, a family room, laundry, and two bedrooms with a full bathroom.

On the second level, you’ll find a bonus room and more bedrooms, plus the massive primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a five-piece spa-like ensuite.

“Home is immaculate and unique with so many built-ins and upgrades you have to experience in person. Ready for a new family and new adventures!”

Would you buy the barndominium? Let us know in the comments.