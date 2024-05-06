Edmonton is about to have its hottest weekend of 2024 so far

Grab your sunscreen and get ready to hit the patio, Edmonton, because we could be in for a treat with the hottest weekend of 2024 so far forecasted for the city.

After days of rain and highs in the teens, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts highs will reach the mid-20s by the end of this week.

Tuesday’s high of 10°C will be the chilliest point of the week, but once we get past the rain and gloom, things warm up on Friday and Saturday with a high of 25°C, with the high point coming on Sunday at 26°C.

While we’re excited to see sunny temps, Terri Laing, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told Daily Hive that the forecast is “optimistic.”

“Often you’ll see some higher temperatures and then in the longer run, when it gets closer, that temperatures tend to dampen a bit more,” she said.

“Might be a little optimistic, but it’ll still be the warmest weekend anyway.”

After a chilly start to spring and with plenty of rain on the way, we can’t wait to finally enjoy a day above 20°C in Edmonton.

So, if you’re already planning your weekend, do something outdoors! And while you’re at it, check out our roundup of some of Edmonton’s best patios.