3 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 6 to 12

A new month is upon us, and May is bringing the heat when it comes to Edmonton foodie events.

With the opening of a huge new artisan market and an adorable Mother’s Day high tea, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Edmonton

This week marks the grand opening of L’OCA Quality Market in Sherwood Park, a must-visit for foodies. With hand-made pasta, pizza, baked goods, meat, cheese, and groceries to browse, the space will also house two restaurants, Pyro and Oro.

When: May 10, 2024

Where: 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Mother’s Day High Tea

Treat your mom to magical high tea at Edmonton’s adorable flower cafe, Brew + Bloom. In a magical garden setting, you can enjoy desserts, artisan sandwiches, and brewed fruit teas.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Where: Brew + Bloom Cafe – 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here