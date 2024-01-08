NewsWeather

Edmonton forecast to see a 32°C temperature DROP this week

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 8 2024, 4:44 pm
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

Edmonton surely enjoyed the above-average temperatures in December, but a blast of chilly air thanks to a polar vortex is about to change things up this week.

According to The Weather Network, Edmonton’s daytime highs are set to drop off a cliff as the week goes on, fluctuating between -8°C and a mind-numbing -30°C.

Edmontonians are set to experience a lovely daytime high of -8°C today, before a dip to a bone-chilling overnight low of -40°C on Friday night. Grab those toques and mittens!

When you do the math between Monday’s daytime high and Friday’s overnight low, that’s a jaw-dropping 32°C temperature swing.

Bundle up, because the overnight lows for most of this week are crisp and cruel; Thursday is also below the dreaded -30°C mark with an overnight low of -33°C, along with Saturday and Sunday at -36°C and -30°C, respectively.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network

If you are hoping to escape (or enjoy) the cold that is moving in on YEG, we highly recommend you check out our roundup of the best things to do in the city this month. Stay warm!

