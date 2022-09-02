Grab the sweaters: Edmonton set to see a 28ºC drop in temperatures soon

Edmonton is in store for a sweltering Labour Day long weekend, and enjoy that warmth while it lasts — fall-like weather is just around the corner.

According to The Weather Network, Edmontonians may go from being sweaty from the sunshine to shivering from the cold, with temperatures forecasted to dip a wicked 28°C within a week.

So get ahead of the game and plan where to get the best fall Instagram photos in Edmonton or some of the best fall things to do in the city. Spooky season is almost upon us!

You might also like: Get spooked: DARK returns with new haunts at Fort Edmonton Park this October

8 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

A MASSIVE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins is coming to Edmonton this fall

Edmonton is set to reach a scorching 34°C on Saturday and 32°C on Sunday, before tumbling down to the mid and lower 20s early next week, according to The Weather Network.

Things really take a turn on Thursday with rain in the forecast, a high of just 11°C and an overnight low of a brisk 8°C, meaning temperatures will have dropped 28°C between Saturday and Thursday. Woof!

If you are looking for areas outside of YEG to get a fall experience, we recommend checking out our round-up of some of the best towns in Alberta to visit during autumn. Crisp leaves falling to the ground on small town main streets? We love it.