See over 150 artists at the Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival this weekend

Got the itch for some fresh ink? The Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

More than 150 artists are setting up shop at the show for three days of amazing art, stylin’ skin and more.

Anyone looking to add some permanent ink to their skin need only show up and shop around until they find an artist they like — though they can also register with an artist of their choice beforehand.

The festival runs from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12, and tickets can be purchased as either $50 weekend passes or $25 day passes.

Friday night is adults-only night, from 4 pm to midnight.

When: September 10 to September 12

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre ( 7515-118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25 tickets can be found here