Edmonton entrepreneurs celebrated at huge Canadian bush party next week

One of the city’s biggest celebrations of entrepreneurs and startup culture returns next week, and the festivities are kicking into high gear with the return of a flagship event.

Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community champions from October 15 to 19.

A highlight of this year’s anniversary is Launch Party 15, a showcase of Edmonton’s brightest entrepreneurs, their innovative products, and the startup community at large. Festivities will take place on Wednesday, October 16, and tickets are on sale now.

“Celebrate and discover the latest innovations from our community’s rockstar entrepreneurs, try their products, and celebrate everything the innovation community offers,” Edmonton Startup Week previously said to Daily Hive.

Launch Party 15 will be held at Fan Park in full Canadian Bush Party style, so come dressed in your finest flannel and toques. Guests will enjoy fire pits, s’mores, food trucks, and great Canadian music.

The 10 companies chosen to make their pitch at Launch Party 15 include:

AGNT, a booking platform for all types of talent from musicians to public speakers

Artificial Agency which is building an AI-powered behaviour engine for game developers

Fairly Staffing, the leading temporary dental professional staffing app

Future Fields which has developed the world’s first multicellular advanced biomanufacturing platform

Gummy Nutrition Lab which is revolutionizing the Nutraceutical industry through the combination of science and taste

Medi-scribe, a SaaS platform that empowers Pharmacists to provide excellent patient care services at scale

NiaHealth, which works to make top proactive health accessible to everyone

Northernmost, which makes machines that preserve and transport donor kidneys for transplant.

RoBIM, which uses robotics to offer end-to-end automated solutions for near-site fabrication of construction components

Theragraph, a medical data visualization software that helps healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers better support patients

Since 2010, over 120 innovative companies have launched products at the event, including rapidly growing teams like DrugBank, Jobber, Drivewyze, and ScopeAR.

Launch Party alumni have raised more than USD $278 million in investment and CAD $22 million in grants to grow and scale. Over 70% of participants also continue to grow their business.

Edmonton Startup Week aims to build momentum and opportunity around the city’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule today.

Highlights of the 11th annual event include a Pancake Kickoff Breakfast, a Mega Meetup for connection and collaboration, a NERF battle and pickleball practice, and the Indigitech Circle where Indigenous professionals in tech, innovation, and the creative industries can come together.

A full calendar of Edmonton StartUp Week events can be found online.

When: October 15 to 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online