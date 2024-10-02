If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search because several counties near Edmonton are hiring this October.

Counties around the Edmonton region are hiring for various professional and hands-on positions, some offering six-figure salaries.

We’ve put together a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.

Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for an accounting technician, a senior municipal engineer, and a paid on-call firefighter.

It’s currently hiring for an accounting technician, a senior municipal engineer, and a paid on-call firefighter. Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.

Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. Jobs: The county is currently hiring paid on-call firefighters, a municipal records digitization clerk, and a manager of technology operations and cybersecurity.

The county is currently hiring paid on-call firefighters, a municipal records digitization clerk, and a manager of technology operations and cybersecurity. Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to a gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.

Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to a gym, social club, mental health support, training and development. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville.

Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for two positions, including a payroll specialist and a manager of engineering services.

It’s currently hiring for two positions, including a payroll specialist and a manager of engineering services. Perks: Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, and team bonding.

Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, and team bonding. More: Learn more on its website.