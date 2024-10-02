If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search because several counties near Edmonton are hiring this October.
Counties around the Edmonton region are hiring for various professional and hands-on positions, some offering six-figure salaries.
We’ve put together a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Leduc County
- Who: Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for an accounting technician, a senior municipal engineer, and a paid on-call firefighter.
- Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Parkland County
- Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.
- Jobs: The county is currently hiring paid on-call firefighters, a municipal records digitization clerk, and a manager of technology operations and cybersecurity.
- Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to a gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Sturgeon County
- Who: Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for two positions, including a payroll specialist and a manager of engineering services.
- Perks: Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, and team bonding.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for five positions this October, from a heavy-duty mechanic and an emergency telecommunications operator to a utilities accounting analyst.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.