A music festival is taking over the Edmonton Ski Club this weekend, just in time for some pre-fall hangouts while it’s still warm outside.

The Winter in Summer Music Festival starts on Friday, September 17, with performances by ALTAMEDA and Laur Elle, followed by Scenic Route to Alaska and Josh Sahunta on Saturday, September 18.

Tickets cost $40, with music starting at 6 pm.

Cashless ordering is also being used to limit contact.

Only low-profile lawn chairs or ground seating are allowed at the event. Organizers suggest bringing low-to-the-ground seating with you to allow for everyone to enjoy the show.

When: September 17 to September 18, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $40, tickets can be found here