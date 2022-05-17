Oilers merch is selling fast and many stores in Edmonton are out of stock

Oilers fever is taking over Edmonton, with many stores in the city having little to no stock available as round two against the Calgary Flames looms.

With all the hype, many fans want to show off some Oilers pride but may not want to invest in a jersey. However, as the team sets their sights on game two, if you haven’t secured an Oilers shirt yet, you may have to do some searching (and driving) to grab one.

You might also like: What the world looked like during the last Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

Just a handful of Oilers/Flames players were born before the last Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid could buy ALL these Edmonton homes with his $13M salary

As of 11 am on Tuesday, May 17, stock in many Sportchek and Canadian Tire locations around Edmonton and surrounding area were dwindling.

We can’t imagine what the stock is going to look like once round two fully begins!

When you look up “Oilers shirt” on the Sportchek site, the vast majority of the store’s adult sizes are completely sold out. Youth pickings were also slim. The Tamarack and Kingsway Garden Mall locations only had XL sizes left.

The Oilers merch selection at the Sport Chek, West Edmonton Mall, was even slimmer, with just two items up for grabs; an Edmonton Oilers Youth Draisaitl Replica Jersey and an Edmonton Oilers Fanatics Locker Room Full-Zip Fleece Jacket.

When it came to Canadian Tire Oilers merch, the selection did not fare much better. Many sizes were sold out or only had single items remaining in each size. So if you are looking to jump on the Oilers bandwagon and sport some orange and blue, get on it now.

Many of the Canadian Tire locations were either sold out or had very small amounts of inventory, but if you are willing to venture out of the city to Leduc, Athabasca or Wetaskiwin you can secure other sizes.

Shipping options are available, but items are unlikely to arrive in time for round two, which kicks off tomorrow at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

The Oilers first home game against the Flames will be held on Sunday at 6 pm at Rogers Place Arena. No matter the outcome, we are SO excited for such a spectacular series!