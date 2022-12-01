It kinda gets better? Edmonton set to see a 36ºC rise in temperatures soon

It’s been a cold week of weather so far for Edmonton; however, a massive rise in temperatures is on the way soon.

The cold that has crept into the city this week will be kicked aside starting this weekend, with a bit of temperature yoyoing early next week.

According to The Weather Network, today is set to reach a high of just -22°C, with an overnight low of -31°C. Factor in the windchill and it’s a bone-chilling -40°C. Yikes!

Turning to this weekend’s forecast, we see a drastic rise in temperatures with a daytime high of -4°C for Sunday, December 4.

Compare that to the wind chill values of -40°C expected tonight, that’s a wide swing of 36°C in just a few days. Classic Alberta weather!

The weekend looks lovely compared to most of this week; however, the cold returns on Monday and Tuesday, but then it goes back to just -8°C on Wednesday, December 7.

So, while you are staying inside and keeping warm come next week, you might as well check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton this year.