Oilers unveil first-ever South Asian specialty logo

The Edmonton Oilers have released their logo for their upcoming first-ever South Asian Celebration game.

The South Asian Celebration game will take place this Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. The logo won’t be worn on the ice but will be featured on specialty Oilers jerseys that will be available for purchase at the ICE Districts Authentics store as well as online. The logo will also be on display for Thursday’s game throughout Rogers Place.

Oilers mascot Hunter will also participate in the festivities, rocking the logo and a turban to help embrace and honour the diverse culture of South Asian communities throughout Edmonton.

Our inaugural South Asian Celebration is tomorrow at @RogersPlace during the #Oilers vs. Sabres matchup as @TonyBrarOTV gets Hunter prepped for the festivities! 🦚 Full game details including @Oil_Foundation 50/50 info & @IceDistrictAuth gear ➡️ https://t.co/0KRfxVxmyk pic.twitter.com/tPTGffs3Cy — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 20, 2024

The Oilers partnered with local designers Sunny Nerval and JC Lutao to create this brand-new specialty logo, which is made to represent the essence of South Asian heritage.

“Incorporating the peacock into the Oilers logo captures the essence of South Asian heritage, resonating with themes of unity, diversity and community spirit,” Nerval said. “The peacock’s plumage, with its eye-catching array of colours, mirrors the diversity within the South Asian community and by extension, the fanbase of the Edmonton Oilers. It reflects the blend of different languages, religions and cultures that South Asians bring to the cultural mosaic of Edmonton.”

The 50/50 at Thursday’s game will be in support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s (EOCF) Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, which aims to ensure that children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive. The draw will take place on Saturday, March 30.

“The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is thankful for their long-standing relationship with the South Asian community and are proud to be part of the first South Asian Celebration game through the Oilers 50/50 in support of Every Kid Deserves a Shot,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “Every Kid Deserves a Shot strives to shape the futures of kids across Oil Country through the transformative power and spirit of hockey, regardless of their background.”

This will be an exciting game that you won’t want to miss if you have the opportunity to attend. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.