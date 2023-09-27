Edmonton police searching for suspects who destroyed pride flag at protest

Edmonton police hope the public can help identify two suspects after a pride flag was destroyed during the 1 Million March 4 Children protest early last week.

During the protest on Monday, September 20, a large, 10-foot by 20-foot flag, attached to the Alberta Teachers’ Association building parkade (142nd Street and 111th Avenue NW), was found on the ground and torn to the point that it was no longer useable.

The incident is believed to be hate-motivated, and the EPS Hate Crimes Unit is assisting with this investigation.

Police have issued surveillance photos of two suspects seen running through the parkade during the protest.