Edmonton city services adjust some hours on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is almost here, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this important day.

Most services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

Recreation facilities

The larger community recreation centres (e.g., Terwillegar, Meadows, Clareview) will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on September 30, and smaller recreation facilities should be open for normal hours unless otherwise specified.

Cart collection

Eco Stations will be closed on September 30.

Transit

Edmonton Transit Services will see no change in operations.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street EPark zones and select parkades on Saturday, September 30.

Attractions/Other

The Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory will be open during normal hours on Saturday.

The Animal Care and Control Centre will be closed.

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the city will also fly flags at half mast, the High Level Bridge will be lit in orange, orange ribbons will be placed on fleet vehicles, and City staff will be wearing orange shirts and pins to commemorate the significance of the terrible history of Indian Residential Schools, the sad legacy that this has created, and the children who never made it home.