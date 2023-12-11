Body found after dumpster fire at a strip mall in Spruce Grove

Mounties in Alberta were called to a strip mall in Spruce Grove, just west of Edmonton, after a body was found in a dumpster that was on fire.

Parkland RCMP say at about 4:40 am on Monday, officers and Spruce Grove Fire received a report of a deceased person and a dumpster on fire at a business strip mall on Calahoo and McLeod Avenue in Spruce Grove.

The fire was spotted by an off-duty officer on their way to work, police stated.

The Parkland RCMP General Investigative Section has taken carriage of the investigation, and Mounties say it’s anticipated that officers will remain on scene for several hours conducting an investigation.

Any persons who may have seen what happened before the fire, or who have dash cam footage, are asked to contact the Parkland RCMP detachment.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.