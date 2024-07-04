Edmonton City Council has decided to pump the brakes on its rollout of the new Residential Parking Program (RPP) and revert to the original form that was in effect until the end of this May.

The City said in a news release that the pause will mean that the 19 participating neighbourhoods will continue to be part of the program with their existing hours and temporary/visitor permitting requirements.

The pause will give the administration time to conduct additional focused public engagement, integrate feedback received during the initial program rollout and bring forward a new program that revisits the fee structures, boundaries and hours of operation.

“There remains the need to update the residential parking plan as one of several actions under the Curbside Management strategy to effectively manage curbside use,” said Shewkar Ibrahim, director of traffic operations. “We will take the time to parse through recent public feedback on the program and will be back with a refined plan in 2026.”

You might also like: World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Edmonton next month

Housing sales in Edmonton have exploded by 146% since 2020

The City of Edmonton is hiring and many jobs pay over $100K

All residents in the 19 RPP areas, whether they applied for a digital permit or not, can continue to display 2023 permits in vehicles. Digital permits will no longer be issued. Residents who have lost, discarded or damaged physical permits or recently moved to an RPP area can apply for a new one.

The 19 participating neighbourhoods are:

Belgravia

Belvedere

Boyle Street

Central MacDougall

Century Park

Commonwealth Stadium

Garneau

Glengarry

Groat Estates

McKernan

NAIT

Northlands

Parkallen

Rossdale

Royal Gardens

Southgate

South Belgravia

Wîhkwêntôwin (formerly Oliver)

Windsor Park

Enforcement will not ticket vehicles with a 2023 permit. If residents receive a parking ticket, they can call Bylaw Ticket Administration at 780-496-5161.