Move your vehicle: Edmonton brings in parking ban for residential streets

A phase-two parking ban has been declared by the City of Edmonton as crews move to clear snow and ice from residential streets.

The ban will come into effect on Tuesday, November 30, at 12:01 am and will last seven to nine days. Individual communities are likely to be impacted for approximately three days at a time.

According to a news release, the City says crews will clear residential and local industrial roads and will use a sand and chip mix in intersections once the area has been bladed in an effort to mitigate slippery conditions.

Edmontonians can continue to park in their driveway or garage, in parking available on a neighbour’s property (with permission), on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is allowed normally, and in alternative parking locations provided by the City.

You can view the interactive online map to confirm where crews are operating and which streets have been cleared. Residents should watch for signage at entrances to their communities that signal that crews are coming. When signage is present, or your road is listed as “In Progress” on the interactive map, crews will arrive in the area within 72 hours, and vehicles must be removed from the road.

Crews and equipment will work 24 hours a day until Phase 2 roads are clear.

Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles. Give snow and ice clearing crews room to work as they work to get the roads cleared.

Earlier this month, a phase-one parking ban was declared by the City.