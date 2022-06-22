You can fly roundtrip to Paris from Edmonton for just $795 right now

Make your France dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Paris for just $795 roundtrip.

Right now WestJet is offering flights from Edmonton to Paris for a mere $795 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the city of love is $437 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a good amount of cash while doing it, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Je t’aime (@parisjetaime)

You check out The Louvre, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, take a stroll along the Siene River, and, of course, see the Eiffel Tower.

Compared to other options, you are still saving a good chunk of change. Air Canada offers a flight for $984, while Air Canada and Tap Air Portugal are charging nearly $1,500. Go with the WestJet flight folks!

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Spain from Edmonton for just $777 right now

Edmonton neighbourhood ranked one of best in Canada for a night out

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel named top luxury hotel in the world

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Paris (CDG). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in September and October.

The lowest price we found was $514 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing September 29, returning October 13

Departing September 23, returning September 29

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.