Edmonton is on pace to break the record for the most consecutive 30°C-plus days as a punishing heatwave maintains its grip over the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the last time Edmonton had such an extended period of highs above 30°C was in 2021, when a brutal heatwave settled over the city for seven days, reaching a peak high of 37°C on June 30, 2021.

That heatwave was the closest Edmonton has come to breaking its all-time heat record of 37.2°C, set on June 29, 1937.

Alysa Pederson, warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, said that since this heatwave began on July 16 and is forecast to end on Wednesday, it could break the record for the longest stretch of days above 30°C.

“Next Wednesday could easily be 30°C,” Pederson mentioned. “We’re looking at this ridge pattern that is going to last right through midweek next week.”

Relief from the heat is expected to come next Thursday, as ECCC forecasts a high of 23°C, though Pederson noted that this number could change, and the high may be warmer than currently predicted.

“This is such a long-duration heat event. It becomes more and more challenging to actually get cool. So people need to make sure that they have places to go if they are feeling signs of heat illness,” she mentioned.

Such a prolonged heatwave also risks ever-growing wildfires, prompting concern for air quality. ECCC predicts that thick smoke from wildfires is generally expected to remain high in the sky, though some impact on air quality and visibility at the surface is possible.

Pederson says that when it comes to managing these extremes simultaneously, getting out of the heat is the top priority.

“In most cases, for most people, it’s more important to get your windows open at night to cool down your house than it is to worry about the air quality when they’re overlapping like that.”

If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat in Edmonton, we’ve got you covered. From ways to keep your house cool to finding useful ways to stay chill outdoors, check out some of our handy guides.