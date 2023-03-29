This historic log cabin in downtown Edmonton is on the market for $899K (PHOTOS)

How incredible would it be to live in a log cabin with breathtaking views of Edmonton’s River Valley?

That could be your reality for the nice sum of $899,800. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 9905 115 Street is currently for sale, and it’s a very unique property with a rich history.

Frank G. Newton, a labourer and contractor, built the cabin in 1935 out of logs from Pigeon Lake laid atop a concrete foundation.

According to the Edmonton City as Museum Project, he used log columns to frame the entry porch and brought stone from miles around to build the fireplace and chimney.

The property has been home to many prominent Edmontonians throughout its life. Fred Norris, an Imperial Oil manager, was the home’s first occupant. It later became the home of Northern Alberta Railways general manager James A. MacArthur, then T.S. Sutherland, assistant manager of Johnstone Walker’s department store.

Its most notable resident, however, was the author and political activist Mel Hurtig, who opened Edmonton’s first independent bookstore and founded the Canadian Encyclopedia. Hurtig referred to the place as his “sanctuary,” and with views like this, we can certainly see why.

Imagine stepping out of your bedroom in the morning and overlooking the massive great room of this home.

You can really see how well-maintained this home has kept, and it has so much of that historic charm.

The kitchen has all of the modern conveniences you would expect a kitchen to have and offers plenty of natural light.

And how adorable is this sunroom!

Imagine curling up here in the evening to watch the sunset.

It’s a truly one-of-a-kind property, and hopefully, whoever the next owner is, will maintain its charm.