"Darnell can play better": Knoblauch admits Oilers need more from Nurse

Darnell Nurse has taken plenty of criticism from Edmonton Oilers fans over the years, and his play as of late isn’t helping.

Nurse has really struggled through 15 playoff outings thus far, managing just two assists while having a plus/minus of -12. Head coach Kris Knoblauch was quick to defend Nurse’s plus/minus, saying he believes it’s a flawed stat, but did admit the 29-year-old is capable of more than he’s currently showing.

“I think there’s still more for him. I think he can play better,” said Knoblauch. “I think for him, it’s just playing on instincts. The way he checks and covers the ice, I don’t know anyone in the NHL that’s able to get around the ice as quick as he can and close plays off. He’s so efficient at that. For him, I think that’s his strongest attribute, and for him to play well, that’s something he’s gotta be doing every shift.

“You look at the stats, and I think it’s unfair to say that’s his game. But, Darnell can play better.”

In the midst of his struggles, Nurse was one of four Oilers absent from today’s practice, leading some to believe that he is playing through an injury. Regardless of that potentially being the case or not, it is clear from Knoblauch’s comments that he still believes the rugged defenceman has more in him.

Throughout the regular season and part of the playoffs, Nurse had been playing on the second pairing alongside Cody Ceci. Knoblauch chose to break the two up during the Vancouver Canucks series, however, instead pairing Vincent Desharnais with Nurse and having Ceci alongside Brett Kulak.

The Nurse-Ceci pairing did return for part of last night’s game against the Dallas Stars. It remains to be seen what the blue line will look like in Game 4 tomorrow, though Knoblauch didn’t close the door on the possibility of Philip Broberg suiting up for the first time this postseason.