Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Edmonton sky (VIDEOS)

Oct 11 2022, 3:43 pm
Josephine Duzic Christensen/Facebook

A suspected meteor lit up the sky in Edmonton Monday evening, and some Edmontonians caught the fireball on camera.

According to the fireball reports page on the International Meteor Organization’s website, six reports have been filed by people in the capital region who may have witnessed the event.

 

Based on the reports filed, the meteor was seen between 10:05 and 10:16 pm and was spotted from Edson, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, and Edmonton.

