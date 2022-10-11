Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Edmonton sky (VIDEOS)

A suspected meteor lit up the sky in Edmonton Monday evening, and some Edmontonians caught the fireball on camera.

According to the fireball reports page on the International Meteor Organization’s website , six reports have been filed by people in the capital region who may have witnessed the event.

Based on the reports filed, the meteor was seen between 10:05 and 10:16 pm and was spotted from Edson, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, and Edmonton.