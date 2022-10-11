Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Edmonton sky (VIDEOS)
Oct 11 2022, 3:43 pm
A suspected meteor lit up the sky in Edmonton Monday evening, and some Edmontonians caught the fireball on camera.
According to the fireball reports page on the International Meteor Organization’s website, six reports have been filed by people in the capital region who may have witnessed the event.
#meteorEdmonton at 10:08 pm. My mom saw it, and we found it on our camera. So cool!! #yeg #yegmeteor #meteor @GlobalEdmonton @TWoSEdm pic.twitter.com/I6cOxq8Tg2
— Janae M (@janaem) October 11, 2022
Based on the reports filed, the meteor was seen between 10:05 and 10:16 pm and was spotted from Edson, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, and Edmonton.